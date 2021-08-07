3 Zodiac signs advised to stay away from unnecessary conflicts & arguments; Read daily horoscope to know more

Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius are advised to steer away from arguments and debates today to avoid conflict. Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Read in detail what is on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs for August 7, 2021, as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people are likely to make gains on the work front. You may get a little worried on account of money-related issues. Your efforts to make financial gains will begin to yield results in the near future. Make sure that you do not develop a conflict with your family members and restrain from using harsh and aggressive speech. Your life partner's support will prove beneficial. Take care of your health as you might suffer from body pain.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will have to do excessive running around to be able to complete their work. You will have to work very hard to be able to do your routine activities. Your expenses are set to remain high. Traders are likely to make big gains this year. Your family members' support will prove beneficial. Take care of your health and drive carefully. Avoid getting trapped in useless debates and discussions.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will have to face some problems borne on account of their harsh speech. You must remain extra cautious about your speech while holding routine conversations. You will have to run around to be able to do your work. You will get some relief in your marital and familial life. There will be some problems on the health front. A short distance journey is indicated in the stars. You must be cautious while spending and make investments after ascertaining all details.

