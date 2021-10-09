3 Zodiac signs advised to take care of their health today; Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Taurus & more

Aries, Taurus and Libra sign people are likely to experience health issues today. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for October 9, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Aries, Taurus and Libra as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have to put in a lot of effort in the workplace. There will be some kind of confusion over something. You may face problems on account of your speech and conduct. Exercise restraint over your speech. You will succeed in your efforts to make money. A journey is possible. Take care of your health.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people are likely to remain very stressed today. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. You shall make monetary gains. This will be a productive day for students. Your relations with your offspring will be harmonious. A profitable business deal will fall in your kitty. Control your sluggishness and take care of your health.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will get auspicious results on the work front. Keep yourself aloof from familial matters. Your financial standing will improve today. However, you might remain irritable. Your relations with your life partner will remain harmonious. Take care of your health as an oral or eye-related ailment may bother you. Keep yourself away from unnecessary conversations.

