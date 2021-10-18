3 Zodiac signs advised to take care of their health today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Know the astrological prediction for 3 zodiac signs Leo, Libra and Aquarius today. These 3 zodiac signs are advised to take precautions on the health front as they may experience some health issues today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for October 18, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Leo, Libra and Aquarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out today’s horoscope and know what’s on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people are likely to face some health issues today. Your money is likely to get wasted on meaningless activities. You will succeed in your efforts to make money. Your life partner will support you. Keep away from negative thoughts. Your faith in religion will increase. Be careful about your speech while doing routine conversations. You are likely to remain short-tempered.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will have to cope with expenses today. Pay attention to health issues. Things will remain normal in the workplace. There will be cheer and laughter in your familial life. You will maintain an upper hand over your enemies. Students will have to work very hard today. Make sure that your work does not get affected because of your harsh speech and rude conduct.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people will get mixed results today. Your friends and loved ones will cooperate with you. Your confidence is set to remain high. Control lethargy and do your work promptly. A minor health issue may bother you, so take care of your health. A journey may get planned very suddenly. There will be some expenses too.

Also Read: Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that can’t keep promises