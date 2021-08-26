3 Zodiac signs that are cry babies while watching movies

Some people relate to sad and emotional scenes way more than others. These people are naturally more sensitive and have an emotional side that is more vulnerable than others. People belonging to these 3 zodiac signs are most likely to end up crying in an emotional scene.

If you’d like to know your partner’s movie-watching skills then here’s one way to find out, with a little help from astrology. Here are 3 zodiac signs who are most likely to tear up while watching a movie.

Cancer

This zodiac sign is the most emotional and sensitive out of all. They can easily get emotional or hurt. Especially while watching movies, they are most likely to cry when an emotional scene is playing on the screen.

Pisces

Another sensitive and nurturing zodiac sign is Pisces. They are natural daydreamers and super romantic at heart. During a romantic movie or an emotional and intimate movie, this zodiac sign is most likely to cry throughout the scene.

Libra

Libras have a tough exterior but they’re soft-hearted people who have a lot of empathy for others. If they see someone in a bad situation or in trouble, they will go out of their way to help them. Similarly, if a movie scene is showcasing pain and sorrow, they are most likely to sob throughout the movie.

Also Read: These 3 zodiac signs are most compatible with Cancer