3 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most accomplished actresses of Bollywood with several hit movies. She has her birthday on 5th January which makes her a Capricorn. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Piku, Chhapaak, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Cocktail, Chennai Express etc. are some of the big hits that the popular actress Deepika Padukone has given to the industry with her skillful acting. She is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood who made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika has her birthday on 5th January which makes her a Capricorn personality.

Capricorns are the most workaholic people of all other zodiac signs. They are driven, focused, motivated, dedicated, organised, disciplined, analytical and highly rational people. No matter what happens, Capris will always prioritise their work before anything and this makes them an obedient employee. In terms of relationships also, they are loyal partners who like to give full commitment to the bonding for a blissful future together. It’s a female zodiac sign belonging to the earth element. So, here re 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Deepika Padukone.

Taurus

The fellow zodiac sign of Capricorn, Taureans have many similarities with Capricorns like they are also practical, analytical, motivated, and goal-oriented. Together they create a blissful pair as they both are loyal and give lifetime commitment to their partner. But the stubbornness of Taureans may irritate the Capris sometimes.

Virgo

Again the fellow zodiac sign of Capris, Virgo, makes a good relationship with each other. Virgos are perfectionist people who are also organised and disciplined. So, Capris are always attracted to their flawlessness. And they are always loyal and committed to each other.

Cancer

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh is himself a Cancerian person. Cancerians are nurturing zodiac sign who are emotional, sensitive, intuitive, but lovable, loyal and are perfect home bodies. They always prioritise their family over anything. So, being just the opposite of each other, Cancerians and Capris complement each other as well.

