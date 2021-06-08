3 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, also known as the Dangal girl, is a Capricorn personality which makes her an organised, hardworking and disciplined person. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, popularly known as the Dangal Girl, first appeared in the movie Chachi 420 as a child artist. She got her first spotlight with the Hindi film Dangal where she played the character of Geeta Phogat, popular Indian wrestler. Post Dangal, Fatima has been seen playing several different roles in different movies like Thugs of Hindustan, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans etc.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Zodiac Sign

Fatima was born on 11th January 1992 which makes her a Capricorn personality. Capricorns are the most workaholic people of all other zodiac signs. They are also driven, focused, motivated, dedicated, organised, disciplined, analytical and highly practical people. Capris are dedicated workers, loyal partners and highly organised people. Capricorn is a female zodiac sign belonging to the earth element. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Taurus

The fellow zodiac sign of Capricorn, Taureans are also practical, analytical, motivated, and hardworking people. Together they create a strong bonding as they both are loyal and give lifetime commitment to each other. But the stubbornness of Taureans may irritate the Capris sometimes, because they are rational people. Other than that, Capricorns and Taureans both are happy with each other.

Virgo

Again, the fellow zodiac sign of Capricorn, Virgos are highly appreciated by the Capris. Because they are perfectionists, organised, disciplined and hardworking people who would do anything flawlessly. So, these traits attract a Capricorn person a lot and when they are in love with each other, things seem to be on spark.

Cancer

Cancerians are nurturing zodiac sign who are overly emotional, sensitive, intuitive, loyal and are perfect home bodies. They always go beyond their limit to pamper and take care of their loved ones. So, when Capricorns and Cancerians are together, one takes care of the financial matters and the other one creates a happy home.

