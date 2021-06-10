3 Zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies who love meeting new people. With their charm and good conversation skills, people are naturally drawn to this zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs that are most likely to be drawn to Gemini.

Gemini is the life of the party wherever they go. With social skill being top notch and a dash of charming personality, they can easily woo anyone they like. They are all about having fun and a good conversation that can hold their attention.

Geminis are considered two-faced, but there’s a lot more to their persona. Gemini is an air element and this season is from May 21 to June 21. There are 3 zodiac signs who are always drawn towards the Gemini people for their vibrant and enthusiastic personality.

Leo

Leos, just the Gemini love to be on top of the game with their social skills. They too crave good and intellectual conversations, an adventure with their potential partner and the spotlight they get at a party or an event. Gemini will always be down to have a good time with a fellow Leo and they will have a lot in common to share.

Sagittarius

Always down to explore new places and meet new people, Sagis, much like Gemini love to be spontaneous and go on an adventure trip together. They will be making travel plans frequently, they are both witty and enthusiastic about all the good things in life.

Aries

The fire and passion in an Aries are likely to attract a fellow Gemini. The risk-taker and bold Aries have a charming personality as well that will easily attract a Gemini. They both will make a good couple with great chemistry.

Also Read: Sholay: Have a look at the main characters of this iconic film as zodiac signs

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×