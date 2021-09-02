3 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sagittarius

Born between November 22 to December 21, Sagittarians are free-spirited, easygoing and adventurous. They have a passion to travel and explore the world. They are straightforward and don’t believe in sugar coating things. They are brutally honest and don’t have any ill will or malice towards anybody. They are simple, down to earth and humble.

They believe in living every day like their last. They may often tend to come across as arrogant or snobby due to their straightforwardness. They are hardworking and sincere beings who don’t have any airs in them. Have a look at the 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sagittarians.

Aries

Aries-born people are fiery, blunt and honest just like Sagittarians. They don’t believe in lying or overcomplicating things. They don’t shy away from putting in those extra efforts at work and are ambitious and driven and thus, gel well with Sagittarians.

Leo

Leos say what’s on their mind. They don’t play any mind games and are truthful in their approach. They are compatible with Sagittarians as they have a similar approach to life as them and don’t believe in manipulating people or situations.

Aquarius

Aquarians have a lust for life. They are not too fond of routine or monotony and believe in living everyday to the fullest. They like the idea of exploring new places and going on adventures, just like Sagittarians.

