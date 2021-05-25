Sanya Malhotra is popularly known as the Dangal girl who played the character of Babita Phogat in the movie Dangal. She has her birthday on 25th February which makes her a Piscean personality. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Sanya Malhotra has initially got her fame from the popular movie Dangal where she played the character of Babita Phogat, the popular wrestler of our country. The Dangal girl proved herself in the movie with her fine acting prowess. Sanya Malhotra is basically a Piscean as she has her birthday on 25th February. Pisceans are imaginative, intuitive, sensitive, emotional, romantic people who always stay loyal to their partner. Once, they give full commitment to a relationship, they value that. They are the dreamy people who often get lost in their own world of imagination. They are compassionate, nature lovers and born poets. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sanya Malhotra.

Taurus

Taureans are just the opposite of Pisceans. They are hardcore practical people who don’t live in their dreams. They are hardworking, driven, motivated and realistic people who teach Pisceans how to be rational in life. But Pisceans are highly romantic people which attracts every Taurean as they are also the same kind of people who give 100 perfect effort in their relationship. But Taurean’s stubbornness may sometimes make them irritated.

Cancer

The fellow zodiac sign of Pisces, Cancerians have many similar traits like Pisceans like emotional, sensitive, emotional, compassionate etc. But Cancerians are nurturing people who go beyond their limit to take care of their loved ones. So, together Pisceans and Cancerians create a great bonding.

Scorpio

Again, the fellow zodiac sign of Pisces, Scorpions and Pisces create a spark together in a bonding. They both are highly romantic, compassionate, and loyal people who complement each other when in a relationship together. The intense Scorpions believe in giving 100 effort to their relationship, and romantic Pisceans know how to appreciate that, giving the same amount of effort to the bonding. Pisceans have a strong skill of imagination which is highly appreciated by Scorpions.

