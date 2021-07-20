Vidya Balan was born on January 1, which makes her a Capricorn person. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Vidya Balan.

Vidya Balan is one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood who pioneered in the portrayal of female-led roles. Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhool Bhulaiya, Heyy Babyy, Paa, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica etc. are some of the popular movies that Vidya has been seen in and received critical acclamation.

Vidya is a Capricorn personality being born on January 1, 1979. Capricorns are the most workaholic people of all other zodiac signs. They are driven, focused, motivated, dedicated, organised, disciplined, analytical and highly rational people. No matter what happens, Capricorns will always prioritise their work before anything and this makes them an obedient employee. In terms of relationships also, they are loyal partners who like to give full commitment to the partner for a blissful future. It is a female zodiac sign belonging to the earth element. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Vidya Balan.

Taurus

The fellow zodiac sign of Capricorn, Taureans have many similarities with Capricorns like they are also practical, analytical, motivated and goal-oriented. Together they create a blissful pair as they both are loyal and give a commitment to their partner. But the stubbornness of Taureans may irritate the Capricorns sometimes.

Virgo

Again the fellow zodiac sign of Capricorns, Virgos make a good relationship with each other. Virgos are perfectionist people who are also organised and disciplined. So, Capricorns are always attracted to their flawlessness. And they are always loyal and committed to each other.

Cancer

Cancerians are nurturing zodiac sign who are emotional, sensitive, intuitive, but lovable, loyal and are perfect home bodies. They always prioritise their family over other things. So, being just the opposite of each other, Cancerians and Capricorns complement each other well.

