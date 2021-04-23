3 Zodiac signs to do well on the work front; Read the daily horoscope of Gemini, Leo & more

Have a look at what is on the cards for Gemini, Leo and Scorpio today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for April 23, 2021.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will do well today. Their work will move smoothly even if it involves complex transactions and dealings. You will enjoy the benefit of a favourable movement of planets in all spheres. Your brother needs your care and warmth. There will be love, emotional warmth and concern among family members for each other. A monetary gift is indicated in the stars today. Take care of your health.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will rule in the workplace like a king or a queen. Your strategies will prove efficient and productive. You will yourself be full of confidence and excitement about your achievements and so will be your colleagues and boss. There will be a fun-filled and celebratory environment at home. Money appears an easy aspect of life. There will be absolutely no problem on that front. Your energy levels will remain high.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will make several minor achievements in their workplace. They will manage to complete a lot of work and end the day with a sense of accomplishment. A major problem will get resolved with the help of a close friend or a cousin. There will be an inflow of money or a monetary gift may come your way. You will regain health and vitality in a major way. Your older teacher or a boss may help you to access an important opportunity.

