Solar Eclipse Weekly Horoscope: 3 Zodiac signs to have work stress in the coming week

Taurus, Cancer and Libra are expected to face work pressure in the coming week from June 7 to June 13, 2021. Let’s see what else is in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

A solar eclipse happens on a New Moon, as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks out the Sun. With a solar eclipse coming this week, 3 zodiac signs that are Taurus, Cancer and Libra can expect a few obstacles and hurdles in the week. There could be pressure in terms of work related problems and you might have to put in that extra bit of effort to get things done.

Here’s what is in store for these 3 zodiac signs from June 7 to June 13 as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish. Read your weekly forecast to know more.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to do a lot of running around in the workplace this week. You may also feel stressed about your work and career in general. This will be, otherwise, an average week. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Your income as well as expenses will remain towards the higher side. The end of the week may bring the moments of gaining prestige for a work done by you.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to work hard in order to make financial gains. This will be a positive week for salaried folks. An official trip is possible this week. You are advised to avoid any possibility of discussion or debates with your professional colleagues or friends. Your familial life will remain good and some problems may arise between you and your life partner. Take care of your offspring’s health.

Libra

Libra sign people might have to face a work-related problem during the initial days of the week. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech while talking to people in the workplace. The middle of the week shall bring gains. You shall make gains in money-related issues. Your life partner and offspring are likely to make gains on account of your favourable stars. This will be a productive week for students.

