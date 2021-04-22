3 Zodiac signs to experience physical discomfort; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Virgo & more

Have a look at what the stars have in store for Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn for April 22, 2021. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will have to deal with some familial tiff today. Do not get into a conflict with your life partner of business associates. The salaried people are likely to make some solid gains. Excessive workload will lead to physical discomfort and mental stress. You will feel affectionate towards your mother.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people are likely to get a few additional responsibilities in the workplace. You are advised to avoid any possibility of verbal fights or heated discussions. If you work in a focused way, you are likely to secure success. Take care of your health as you may develop muscular and skeletal aches. Your expenditure is likely to remain high today.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will have to cope with physical discomfort and mental stress today. You are likely to resolve the problems that you were facing in your familial life and on the financial front. Maintain love and harmony with your life partner. You will make gains in property-related issues. Your daily expenditure is set to remain high but at the same time be cautious while handling cash.

