3 Zodiac signs to face issues on the health front; Read the daily horoscope of Libra, Virgo & more

As shared by Kalashanti Jyotish, check out the daily horoscope of zodiac signs Libra, Virgo and Pisces for June 23, 2021.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will be able to do their routine tasks easily but there will be a lingering sense of inadequacy. You may feel that all is not well with your career and the way it is progressing. You may seek advice from your seniors and they will be kind enough to help you. You may feel slightly unwell in the morning hours but you will regain vitality as soon as noon is over. Do not say anything negative to anybody.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people will not have the adequate physical and emotional energy to do their work. You may face some health issues which will deplete your energy further. Even minor tasks will take a lot of effort and time to get done. Your spouse will be supportive. She will have care and concern for you. Students must work hard and prepare well if they are about to appear in an exam.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people may have to struggle on every front as your efforts will not have the support of good luck. You may lack the mental energy to go about your routine as well as special activities. You may remain slightly irritable and edgy today as a result of which a headache may develop during the noon hours. Take rest and think positively. Prayer will prove therapeutic.

