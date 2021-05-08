3 Zodiac signs likely to be loaded with work today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Have a look at what the stars have in store for Aries, Libra and Sagittarius today. Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 8, 2021.

Zodiac signs Aries, Libra and Sagittarius are likely to experience excessive workload today. Have a look at the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 8, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and have a look at what the stars have in store for them.

Aries today's horoscope

Aries sign people are likely to be loaded with work. You should not challenge your colleagues and boss’s decisions and preferences as they may take offence. Carry on contributing without raising any issues or doubts. You might feel dull and lack the zest to go about your work with your usual energy. Spend wisely and do not respond impulsively if somebody asks for monetary help. You must eat mindfully and take good rest.

Libra today's horoscope

Libra sign people will have to do a lot of work today. You may have to answer several calls and help several people. You must offload some of the work to your juniors and associates. Your spouse will win you over with her care and commitment to your needs. Your younger sibling is likely to give you a surprise. You are likely to settle scores with your arch-rival and defeat him by all means. Do not allow pessimism to grow over your mind.

Sagittarius today's horoscope

Sagittarius sign people may have to tolerate the edginess and irritability of a sibling or parent. There will be too much work on your shoulders at home as well as on the professional front. Keep calm and carry on working. Do not react if people behave in a harsh manner. Things will become pleasant on their own in the afternoon. You are likely to develop headaches or other problems so take precautions. Remain positive and courteous in your approach.

