3 Zodiac signs likely to be restless today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Aries, Leo and Scorpio zodiac signs are likely to feel restless and caught up with dilemmas today.

Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Leo and Scorpio for October 28, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and have a look at what the stars have in store for them.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people are likely to remain caught up in resolving a few dilemmas. You are likely to make a few occupational gains. This will turn out to be a day of enjoying comforts and pleasures. You may get a little worried about your health. Your offspring will support you and help you in a significant manner. Students will secure success only after overcoming a few hurdles. Avoid unnecessary stress on the work front.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses. There will be some running around to do in the workplace. Keep yourself away from unnecessary and unproductive activities. There will be chances of an increase in your comforts and material pleasure. Your family members and a fortunate stroke of luck will prove helpful. Your brother is likely to do something special for you. Avoid any kind of journey today. Too much analysis can affect your health adversely.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people are likely to make gains on the financial front. An earlier made investment will bring high order gains. A strong stroke of luck will bring success in your endeavours. You are likely to remain restless over something. Take care of your health. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Maintain harmony with your life partner. Do not get lazy and attend to all the important work.

