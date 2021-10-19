3 Zodiac signs likely to be in the spotlight on the work front; Read daily horoscope to know more

Today’s horoscope says that if you belong to Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn zodiac sign, then chances are high for you to be pushed into the spotlight and gain recognition. So, go through today’s horoscope to find out more.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will achieve a significant improvement in their financial position as an investment plan will bring greater results than their expectations. You will manage to create an additional source of income. You will be pushed in the limelight on the professional front for your efficient and effective work style. A friend may drop in surprisingly and bring an exotic item as a gift. There will be a peaceful and loving ethos at home.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people may have to deal with a dispute at work or at home. However, you will find an amicable solution as a result of which you will be pushed into the spotlight and your brilliance will be publicly acknowledged. A family member may require your emotional assistance to cope with a setback or physical discomfort. Your conjugal life will be fulfilling and you will develop a further understanding with your partner.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will complete a complex task at work. Your mastery over complex professional skills will catapult you into the spotlight and public praise. Your offspring or a younger sibling may demand something unreasonable and create some worry in your mind about his attitude. There will be contentment and excitement in your marital relationship. Retailers and wholesalers will steal lucrative deals in their favour.

