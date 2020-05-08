3 Zodiac signs likely to cheat on their partners during the quarantine period

During this quarantine period, people are not being able to meet their partners. And this is creating great boredom amongst them. So, there are 3 zodiac signs who may cheat on their partners during this period. Read on to know them.

It may sound weird but people can cheat even during the quarantine phase. According to astrology, there are some star signs who are likely to cheat on their partners in this quarantine period. People are not being able to see each other for a long time and this may lead to sudden boredom and disconnection amongst partners.

This can provoke some people to get engaged in some online dating apps for having some fun for a while. But after all, this is also considered to be micro-cheating on your partner. And here are 3 zodiac signs who may cheat on their partner in this quarantine period. Find out if you are one of them?

Star signs who are most likely to cheat on their partners during the quarantine:

Sagittarius

It’s quite an extroverted sign, who always believe the grass is always greener on the other side. That means even if you are very happy in your current relationship, you will get bored and join an online dating app to ward off your boredom.

Aquarius

Generally, these people cannot cheat on their partners, but the suffocating lockdown period can make them do this kind of thing because people of this sun sign need to meet new people every time. So, they may get easily attracted to someone in their social media profile to talk about something deep as they also appreciate intelligence a lot.

Cancer

Cancerians don’t like to have difficult conversations and avoid conflicts and difficulties in a relationship. And this leaves them misunderstood and alone. So, to deal with the loneliness and boredom, them may connect with their old friends or someone new in their social media profile where they could be able to talk about anything other than the relationship. And this may lead to an affair.

