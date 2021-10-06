3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with domestic issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Know the astrological prediction for 3 Zodiac signs Aries, Leo and Aquarius today. These 3 zodiac signs are advised to practice speech restraint as they may experience some domestic issues today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for October 6, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Aries, Leo and Aquarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out today’s horoscope and know what’s on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people may have to spend their time attending to certain issues on the domestic front. An unpleasant interaction is possible between your family members. Your colleagues may not be very congenial and pleasant while interacting with you. There will be some things to worry about in the morning. However, there will be an inflow of money. You will be very aggressive while dealing with any opposition on any front. Control your spending.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will sort out a complex matter regarding their family inheritance or an unpaid arrear on the job front. This will give a boost to your financial standing and will happen very suddenly. An altercation is possible among family members which might consume your time and emotions. However, you will manage to achieve peace. You will prove lucky in several matters as your stars are placed favourably. Keep your partner updated about your plans.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people may fall ill or catch one of the seasonal infections. Your family members may not be able to take care of you so you may feel emotionally hurt and physically distraught. You may feel slightly low that nothing seems to be going right in your life. However, your feelings will turn positive in the afternoon. Do not waste your time in unproductive gossip and rumour spreading.

