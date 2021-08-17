3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with health issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Taurus, Gemini and Sagittarius are likely to experience health issues today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out the daily horoscope for Taurus, Gemini and Sagittarius for August 17, 2021.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will have several reasons to rejoice on the professional front. You may have to be far more authoritative while working in a large group. Your spouse may not be on talking terms with you because of your indifferent and selfish attitude towards her. A family elder may prove useful in bailing you out of an unpleasant situation. This is a favourable day to appear in a competitive exam or an interview. Overindulgence in food may give you acidity and other discomforts.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will make achievements on the professional front by overcoming all the obstacles that may come in their way. A highly placed official may take note of your abilities and contribution and may praise you rather explicitly. There will be love and harmony among family members. While celebrating the praise, you may overindulge in food and drinks. Be cautious against that as your stomach appears vulnerable. You need to control your spending very strictly.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain dull and weak as they may not feel healthy and up to the mark today. Things will move slowly and you may commit mistakes as a result of which the speed may reduce even further. Do not give unsolicited advice to anybody and do not make casual comments on sensitive issues. You may get quoted out of the context and be blamed for saying politically incorrect things. Friends may cheer you up by taking you for an evening out.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs who have a phobia of falling in love