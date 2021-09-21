3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with health issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Know the astrological prediction for 3 Zodiac signs Aries, Libra and Sagittarius today. These 3 zodiac signs are advised to remain cautious as they may experience some health issues today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for September 21, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Aries, Libra and Sagittarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out today’s horoscope and know what’s on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have to do a lot of running around a lot. The financial side is likely to remain slightly weak. A debate is likely to ensue between you and your family members so be cautious. Business people are likely to make gains. There will be some health issues, so be cautious about food and drinks. Your life partner will support you.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will get some excellent results in their personal life. Situations will remain normal on the work front. There will be some ups and downs when it comes to health. Take adequate care of what you eat and drink. Do not argue unnecessarily with your family members. Your offspring will give you reasons to be happy and any problem currently faced by them will get resolved. There will be some unnecessary expenses to cope with.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain slightly restless. You will do well in your workplace. You are likely to receive good news on the job front. You may feel exhausted as there will be some running around to do on the domestic front. Take care of your health and control your lethargy. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your anger and restlessness. Spend your money wisely.

