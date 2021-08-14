3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with high expenses today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Gemini, Virgo and Scorpio sign people are likely to make sudden expenses today. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for August 14, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Gemini, Virgo and Scorpio as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will receive some kind of pleasant news in the workplace. If you were trying to finalize a business deal, it is likely to come through. Situations will improve in your marital life. There will be good gains to make on the monetary front. The level of domestic comforts and pleasures will remain at the minimum. Some kind of unnecessary expense is possible.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people will do well if they avoid getting entangled in debates and discussions in the workplace. You will surely make financial gains. You may get a little worried about excessive work and frail health. There will be harmony in your familial life. Your expenses may remain on the higher side. Students will struggle to meet their goals.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will have to do a lot of running around. Situations will remain normal on the work front. You are advised to stay careful when it comes to work when it comes to business and love-related situations. Situations may arise in which you may be required to make sudden expenses. Your familial ethos will remain pleasant. Take care of your health.

