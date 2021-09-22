3 Zodiac signs likely to do well on the work front today; Read the daily horoscope of Gemini, Capricorn & more

Zodiac signs Gemini, Capricorn and Pisces are likely to perform well on the professional front today. Know what the stars have in store for them.

Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below. Read on to know the astrology prediction of Gemini, Capricorn and Pisces for September 22, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will sail through easily on the work front. Things will remain favourable as you will be prudent and work to perfection. You will keep everybody involved and committed to the goal. You are likely to buy some items of material pleasure. You will be relaxed and get a good night's sleep. A lucrative apartment sale deal will keep you hooked on the idea. If you are in a relationship, you may decide to make the commitment. Control your spending.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people are likely to embark upon a golden period in their career. You will work smoothly without raising any complaints even if you are overloaded. You will be able to handle all the problems with ease. Returns from past investments are likely to help in strengthening your financial standing. This is not a good day to approach your boss for an increment or promotion. There will be a peaceful ethos at home.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people will have a pleasant day at work. You will draw accolades for your efficiency and high output. A monetary reward is possible too. Your professional achievements will be lauded by your family members too. There will be excitement as well as contentment. It is an auspicious day to organize a social or a religious gathering at home. A pleasant exchange of ideas is likely to take place between you and your siblings.

