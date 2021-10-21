3 Zodiac signs likely to do well on the work front today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish predicts that Aries, Cancer and Libra zodiac signs are likely to do well on the professional front today. Have a look at the daily horoscope to know more.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will do very well on the work front in completing important tasks before the due time and in silencing their rivals with their outstanding performance. There will be some issues at home but you are advised to resolve them amicably and in a peaceful manner. Part-payment of an outstanding amount or a loaned sum is likely to be received. A tough competition will be won over easily by the students of this sign. A senior woman at work may do a favour to you.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people will win appreciation and rewards from their higher-ups in the immediate run as well as in the long run paving the way for a promotion. Your spouse or your parents may require your counsel as their unreasonable demands may disturb the harmony in your familial life. Your parents may prove tough to handle. Much thrill and excitement are possible between lovers if they set out for an evening out. A surprise is indicated in the stars.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people are likely to do well by innovating at work utilizing their long-drawn experience and wisdom. You may have to run errands for various things at home and will get the work done easily as there will not be any obstacles in your path. Respecting your partner’s emotions will bring warmth and contentment in your marital relationship. You are likely to receive your outstanding payments and get hold of some extra cash for the festive season. You will remain cheerful.

