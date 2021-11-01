3 Zodiac signs likely to enjoy with friends and family today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Know the astrological prediction for the 3 zodiac signs Gemini, Leo and Pisces today. These 3 zodiac signs are likely to enjoy and party with their friends and family members today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for November 1, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Gemini, Leo and Pisces as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out today’s horoscope and know what’s on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will justify the trust reposed in them by their professional colleagues and seniors for managing a complex project singularly. You will be in an efficient form, almost verging on being aggressive while chasing your goals. You will celebrate your achievements and festivities by having a gala time with your friends and family members. If students, under this sign, are expecting their result today, they are likely to do very well. Necessary expenses will be made.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will cruise along their routine activities without any hiccups both on the professional as well personal front. A piece of good news about your brighter job prospects will arrive very suddenly today. If you appeared in an interview and the result is expected today, you are likely to get selected. You will have a gala time with your friends and family members. Your spouse’s small gestures showing love and affection will be most endearing.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people are likely to proceed satisfactorily on the professional front. You will generate enthusiasm and energy for current projects as a result of which your team and colleagues will get energised to give their best. There is a good chance of enjoying a party or a dinner out with your family members. Overindulgence in fried food may give you serious discomfort, so be cautious.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (November 1 to 7): Taurus, Virgo, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week