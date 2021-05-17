3 Zodiac signs likely to enjoy spending time with family this week; Read the weekly horoscope to find out more

Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn are expected to have a pleasant time bonding with family this week. Read the weekly horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs from May 17 to May 23, 2021, and find out more.

Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn sign people are set to enjoy a pleasant and peaceful time in their familial relationships. Who needs to look out for their mother’s health and who needs to be careful about their own health? Read your weekly predictions to get guidance on what the stars bring for you.

Check out what the stars have in store for Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn from May 17 to May 23, 2021. Have a look at the weekly horoscope of these zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make some solid gains this week. The salaried people are likely to get promoted. Business people will retain normalcy in their deals. Your familial and marital life will be pleasant and peaceful. The middle of the week may come under the shadow of lethargy and create problems for you. There will be favourable situations for making monetary gains. Your offspring will cooperate with you. This will be a favourable week for lovers.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will achieve a significant upward graph in their financial standing. You will make monetary gains and all the finance-related hardships will abate. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant and cheerful. However, a health issue is likely to hit you. You shall make gains in the workplace this week. The end of the week shall bring heightened expenses and the reasons for running around.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make a solid occupational gain this week. Your familial life is set to remain pleasant and loving. Your life partner will care for you and spend some relaxing time with you. There will be some problems related to routine chores during the middle of the week. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion will remain throughout the week. Your expense is set to remain high and that too on wasteful things. Your offspring will cooperate with you.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (May 17 to 23): Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×