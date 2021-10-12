3 Zodiac signs likely to experience an increase in expenditure; Read daily horoscope to know more

Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn signs are advised to control their expenses today. Read the daily prediction of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Check out the horoscope for today as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and see what the stars have in store for these zodiac signs for October 12, 2021.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people are likely to remain apprehensive about something on the work front. An assignment may need urgent attention, but you may not get proper help and support to attend to it. You might torment yourself by imagining a conspiracy against yourself. In frustration, you may create an ill will towards yourself by speaking harshly. Your expenditure will remain high.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people need to maintain a firm approach while demanding their money or other precious items to be returned. You may go out of your way to persuade somebody on the work front. It may involve a trip to a distant town. Discussing critical matters with your siblings might help in resolving them. You must eat mindfully and take rest, otherwise, you are likely to fall ill. Control your spending.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people may miss on their exercise routine and feel lethargic and uneasy throughout the day. You may have to brace up for a sudden increase in your expenses as somebody may ask for a loan or a requirement may come up on the family front. This will be a day of hard work. A family member is likely to report ill. Check papers before signing them.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to have in increase in workload this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more