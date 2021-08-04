3 Zodiac signs likely to experience some health issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Gemini, Cancer and Capricorn may face some issues on the health front today. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for August 4, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Gemini, Cancer and Capricorn as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people may come under the grip of a seasonal ailment and feel stressed. You may have to spend money to get yourself treated and that may emerge as an additional source of stress. A lucrative project or a business deal may fall in your kitty even if you do not make any significant efforts. You may go on a shopping spree and try to lift your spirits by purchasing expensive jewellery or an electronics item. Your family members will be loving and emotionally supportive.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people will have to wait for a long time if they have applied for a raise in their job. Your boss may not agree with your demands even if your claims are honest about your recent performance. Your partner may be extra sensitive so steer clear of all contentious issues. Students should concentrate on their studies and work hard. If you plan an outing with your family, choose your meal and drinks carefully as you are vulnerable to catching a stomach infection. Be available to your parents.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people may have to wait for much longer to get their payments cleared even if the amount is small. A disturbing element may disrupt normal family life and challenge your authority. You are likely to feel hurt and distressed. Students should not take any opportunity for granted as it may slip out of their fingers if they are not proactive. Family peace may get restored in the afternoon if you make efforts. Too much stress may give you a headache.

Also Read: Leo: Have a look at these 5 famous personalities that belong to this zodiac sign