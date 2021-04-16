3 Zodiac signs likely to experience unpleasantness today: Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini & more

Taurus, Gemini and Virgo are likely to deal with negativity and unpleasantness today. Read the daily horoscope for April 16, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish to know more.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will have to face some setbacks and disappointments on all fronts including professional and domestic. You are advised to listen to people calmly and not respond in an angry manner. Business people may have to cope with some unpleasantness as well. You must be sensitive to people’s emotional needs and their requirements. Do not make any big purchase today as you are likely to waste your money.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people are likely to remain occupied in resolving several conflicts throughout the day. You may hear negative and unpleasant news from several people. However, family youngsters will do something positive and try to cheer you up. Your younger sibling may make an achievement too. Do not run around for others’ work so much that you may harm your own well-being. A minor injury is possible too.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people may have to cope with illness and debility of extreme level. Your work may get stuck on several points as people may not cooperate adequately. If you push them, they will create further blocks and unpleasantness. It will be better if you ignore people’s rude behaviour and concentrate on what you can do yourself. Do not postpone important decisions for tomorrow. Prayer will bring peace.

