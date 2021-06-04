3 Zodiac signs likely to face friction with their life partner today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Find out what’s in store for zodiac signs Cancer, Libra and Capricorn today. Read on to know the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for June 4, 2021.

3 Zodiac signs Cancer, Libra and Capricorn might have a difference of opinion with their life partner today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs.

Here is what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out the daily horoscope of Cancer, Libra and Capricorn for June 4, 2021.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people are likely to struggle with some work-related issues. A difference of opinion is possible between you and your life partner. There will be some health issues too. A short distance official trip is possible today. You are advised to spend money wisely as one wrong decision may deplete your savings. If you remain calm and composed, you will do better in your dealings.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people might face some problems with their seniors and colleagues in the workplace. Do not discuss any sensitive issue with your life partner today. Business people are advised to maintain congruity with their associates in order to make gains. Students are likely to get some good results. Your health will remain good. You will have to make expenses. Be vigilant about your enemies as they may try to harm you.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people may make some solid gains in their routine life. You will get appropriate results of the hard work put in by you. You may pick up a difference of opinion over something with your life partner, but you must take care of his health. This will be a favourable day for making monetary gains. Control sluggishness else the pace of work will get affected.

