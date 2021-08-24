3 Zodiac signs likely to face health issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Aries, Leo and Aquarius are likely to experience issues on the health front today. Read the daily horoscope of these zodiac signs to know more.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for Aries, Leo and Aquarius. Check out today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for August 24, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have to do a lot of running around in the workplace. Do not get into any debate or discussion with your colleagues in the workplace. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Your expenses are set to remain on the higher side. The day shall bring some discomfort on the health front. You will maintain congruity with your offspring. This is an auspicious day for students.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will make business gains today. You will have to do a lot of running around today for work. Your familial life will remain normal. Your health may get affected adversely on account of your unnecessary thoughts and analysis. This will be an average day for making monetary gains. Your expenses are set to remain high. Students will have to work hard today.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people will manage to strengthen their financial standing on account of a sudden monetary gain. You shall make progress in business deals. Salaried folks are advised to maintain harmony with their colleagues in the workplace. A health-related issue might bother you. You are advised to keep a check on your temper while dealing with your spouse. There will be some running around for some work.

Also Read: Titanic: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs