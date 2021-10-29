3 Zodiac signs likely to face health issues today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Gemini, Scorpio and Aquarius sign people are likely to deal with problems on the health front today. What should you be ready for? Read your daily predictions to know.

Check out your daily horoscope as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to predict your day and know what the stars have in store for you.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will achieve a strong financial position and spend on things without getting anxious about the expenses. There will be a congenial ethos at home and all the family members will cooperate with each other. You must remain cautious about food as a delay in meal times may give acidity and headache. You will make several breakthroughs in the workplace. A senior friend may give important advice.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people are likely to make gains on the financial front. Your financial acumen enables you to increase your wealth significantly and carry on the progress. You will be benefitted on account of a positive combination of stars. There will be some worrying thoughts and concerns at the back of your mind. Do not ignore even minor indications of physical discomfort. Your routine work will go on without any hindrance. You must compromise on certain things to strike a healthy relationship.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people may feel disinterested in their work and long-term goals. You may not have the zest to even attend to minor things at work. However, your mood will change for the better once the afternoon sets in. A colleague may suddenly show interest in helping you in your tasks. You need to be careful on the health front as there are chances of indigestion and acidity. You may help a needy person even if you do not have any extra cash in hand. Do not waste your time.

