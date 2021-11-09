3 Zodiac signs likely to face health issues today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Aries, Virgo and Scorpio sign people are likely to deal with health problems today. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for November 9, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Aries, Virgo and Scorpio as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will fulfil their responsibilities with aplomb as luck is by their side. You will prove that you are an asset to the organization or the company. Married couples or unmarried lovers will find comfort and warmth in each other’s company. You may remain restless and feel unwell in a peculiar manner. Yoga or meditation will help. A woman friend or your sister is likely to do something major for you.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people are likely to be rewarded and appreciated for their performance on the work front. Things will go exactly as per your planning. However, there will be some disappointments on the financial front. A speculative investment may prove risky and fruitless. Control your angry outbursts and become more tolerant towards people’s limitations otherwise, you will create unpleasant situations for people. There will be physical discomfort.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will enjoy a very strong financial condition. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your family members. A minor health issue is likely to bother you. You will make gains on account of business activities. You may have to suddenly set out on an official trip. This will be a day of drawing benefits for students. You will take more interest in religious rituals.

