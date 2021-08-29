3 Zodiac signs likely to face health issues today; Read your daily horoscope to know more

Aries, Gemini and Libra sign people need to take care of their health and avoid stress. What do you need to be careful about? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Check out your daily horoscope to know what’s in store for you today as per astrologer Kalshanti Jyotish.

Aries

Aries sign people will face problems on the familial front. You should restrain excessively from giving advice on domestic issues. You may get a little worried about your financial condition. The workload will be excessive but you will remain successful. Students will get results in proportion to the hard work put in by them. Take care of your health and do not take the stress. There will be some problems in your eyes.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to do unnecessary running around today. You may end up wasting your money on unproductive activities. You will keep the situations in your control on account of your valour. A health issue is likely to bother you. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up. You may plan to purchase a property.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses. You may have to run around a lot for work. You will be pleased with your offspring’s performance. Your life partner is likely to make progress and get new opportunities. A personal or an official trip may get planned. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary stress. You shall meet new people.

