3 Zodiac signs likely to face monetary problems in the coming week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Check out your weekly horoscope as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to find out what’s in store for you in the coming week.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to start the week on an auspicious note. The middle of the week may bring some monetary problems. There will be some health issues too. Spend your money wisely and with utmost care. Exercise restraint over your speech. The end of the week will prove great for you. You will make progress in the workplace and people will cooperate with you. You will participate in religious activities. Your confidence will enable you to gain victory in all your tasks. Don’t waste your time on useless matters.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to cope with a few obstacles in their routine activities and gains. This will be a week of hard work for students. Your earnings may go down a bit this week. This will be an average week for work-related issues. You will draw benefits on account of your enemies. Your familial life will remain great. You will do better if you maintain harmony with your life partner. Your expenses will be on the higher side.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will face some problems in payment-related and other financial matters. Your efforts to augment income will also get obstructed. You will get average results on the work front but you will have to run around a lot. A journey is possible. Salaried folks are likely to receive some good news. You may remain sad or worried over an issue this week. Your life partner will support you.

