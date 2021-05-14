3 Zodiac signs likely to face roadblocks; Read today’s horoscope to know more

Here’s what the stars have in store for Aries, Gemini and Leo today. Have a look at the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 14, 2021.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will face a difficult time till the afternoon as they may need somebody’s assistance at home and at work but it may not become available. It might be upsetting that if you fall ill, your family members may not be able to look after you well. The spontaneous reminder of a past experience or somebody’s rude behaviour in the present may keep you slightly tense. There will be an inflow of money. Control your anger.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will get some relief from the household drudgery and professional workload. You may get a helping hand that will ease your burden. You will be able to sleep well today. A large amount may suddenly get spent in a sudden way. You may be asked by somebody to help in some kind of medical treatment of related requirements. A crafty woman colleague may create some roadblocks for you.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will face some roadblocks in their work in the morning. Do not get impatient as things will improve in the second half of the day. If people do not cooperate in the morning, the same people will agree to your proposals in the evening. Despite problems on the work front, your day will remain pleasant and productive. You may feel trapped in the cycle of non-stop work and fulfilment of responsibilities. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. Your energy levels will remain high.

