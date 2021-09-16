3 Zodiac signs likely to feel lethargic today; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Libra and more

Zodiac signs Taurus, Libra and Scorpio are likely to lack energy and remain lethargic today. Read the daily horoscope for these 3 zodiac signs for September 16, 2021, below.

Have a look at what is on the cards for Taurus, Libra and Scorpio today, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people are likely to remain lethargic while doing their routine activities. Keep away from activities that may harm your prestige. Your offspring will support you and help you in making gains. A favourable stroke of luck will bring in sudden monetary gains. Avoid unnecessary running around. Take care of your health as a headache will bring discomfort. You will have to make expenses.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people may have to travel for work today. A banter is possible between you and your colleagues. You may get worried about your mother’s health. You will feel mental and physical lethargy on account of the excessive workload. An unplanned expense will give you stress. Students are likely to make some solid gains.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain lethargic about their routine chores. You shall make some gains on account of your influential speech and conduct. Your offspring is likely to make some solid gains. Do not get into a discussion with your life partner. This will be a day of making monetary gains. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may get attracted to people of the opposite sex.

