3 Zodiac signs likely to get a promotion in June; Read your monthly horoscope to find out more

Check out the astrology predictions for the month of June for Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius right here. Get to know what's in store for you and plan accordingly for the new month.

Gemini, Sagittarius and Libra are most likely to seek a promotion in the month of June for their commendable work. With some luck and hard work, there’s a long way to go, the key is to just keep pushing and maintain consistency.

Read in detail what the month of June has kept for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will get good results in the workplace. Businesspeople will do very well in their existing deals and while expanding the outreach of their trading activities. The salaried people may be promoted this month to a higher post and a change in place is also highly possible. You are likely to make gains through a governmental task. This will be an excellent month for lovers. Those who are single and keen to mingle may succeed in fulfilling their desires. Already married folks will maintain a strong understanding this month and will surely cooperate with each other. You shall succeed in resolving offspring-related issues. Your speech and rude conduct may hurt somebody so you must exercise restraint. You will make gains on account of your in-laws. Your health will remain good but too much work will keep you exhausted. You may take interest in religious rituals and the occult.

Libra

Libra sign people will enjoy the benefits of an extraordinarily positive stroke of luck. The month can open new gates on the professional or occupational front. You may add new products, regions or deals in your trade. There will be a minor disturbance in your experience of routine comforts and pleasures. Those who want to start a relationship are likely to succeed. You are advised to exercise restraint on your speech during routine conversations. Your domestic life will remain pleasant provided you do not get into debates and discussions. Your colleagues may not cooperate with you adequately. Your health will remain good and if you are facing any problem, it will get resolved. You are likely to make sudden monetary gains during the second half of the month. You shall face some problems in your apartment or land-related issues. Students will do very well in their activities. Your offspring will help you make gains and support you. You should keep your stress and anger under control. You may have to spend money on domestic items and activities.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make some solid gains in their ongoing business deals. You will work hard to expand your work and achieve success in it. You will do well in the projects which are being implemented in partnership with somebody. Your senior officers will bless you this month and there will be chances of getting promoted to a higher post. Avoid unnecessary debates and discussions with your family members. Your conjugal life will be good, and you shall make gains on account of your life partner. This can be a month of wish fulfilment for lovers. You are likely to spend money to buy items of luxury. An older health issue may resurface and trouble you. You may get injured or get exhausted out of running around from pillar to post. This will be a favourable month for making monetary gains. You may have to set out on outstation trips for official work. You are advised not to get over excited about work. A problem may engulf you in a major way during the middle of the month. You may set out on a pilgrimage with your family members. Your offspring will support you and your relations with your siblings will acquire further strength.

