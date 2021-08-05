3 Zodiac signs likely to get their life partner’s love and support today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Aries, Leo and Capricorn can expect unconditional love and care from their life partner today. Check out what the stars have in store for each of these zodiac signs as revealed by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Know this and more about your day. Here is the daily horoscope for these 3 zodiac signs for August 5, 2021.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will go about their work efficiently and remain in favourable conditions. All the obstacles will get removed on their own. You are likely to succeed in your efforts to make money. Your influence will rise many folds among your colleagues. This will be a positive day for lovers. Students may suddenly get success in a long-pending assignment. Your life partner will be much more loving and caring.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will make gains today. You shall make some solid gains in money-related issues. Business people are set to earn greater profit even in their existing and stale deals. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial today. A friend may come forward to help you. This will be a day of making achievements for students. You may spend lavishly on purchasing household items.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will make sincere efforts to expand their business. You will be cheered up on account of receiving job-related good news. You will use your excellent networking skills and meet new people on the professional front. You will exert in order to please your seniors in the workplace and also succeed in them. Your life partner will support you. There will be harmony in your familial life. Restrain yourself from giving loans to anybody.

