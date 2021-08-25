3 Zodiac signs likely to get their pending payments cleared today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

It is a lucky day for Taurus, Libra and Pisces sign people as they are likely to get their dues cleared today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Have a look at the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for August 25, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and have a look at what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people are likely to receive their overdue payment if they exert their authority. Salaried folks may receive their arrears. There will be some unpleasantness at home as your family members may resent some of the things done by you or your general approach. You may also hurt your spouse by saying harsh things, so be cautious and careful. There is a chance of someone special making an entry in your life if you are single and eligible. Do not overindulge in food and drinks.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will overcome all the roadblocks on the work front and achieve a sense of relief. Your work will come in your grips after a period of struggle. Things will continue to improve here onwards. Pending payments may get cleared or you may receive a gift from somebody. If you appear in an interview, you will do very well. A family youngster is likely to enhance the family's prestige by making an academic achievement. Remain relaxed even if people fight with you.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people will do very well today on all fronts. Your pending payments will get cleared and you are likely to receive a solid payment as a signing amount for new projects. If you appear in an interview or a competitive exam, you will do very well. Some of you may seal your romantic relationship as a lifelong one. A family youngster is likely to make an achievement on the academic front.

