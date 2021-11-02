3 Zodiac signs likely to have a hectic day today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Running around is on the cards for zodiac signs Aries, Gemini and Libra today.

Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for November 2, 2021, as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have to run around in the workplace for a few tasks. Your health may also give a minor problem. You will dominate upon your rivals in a major way. Your expenses are set to increase. You are advised to remain harmonious and warm towards your professional colleagues. A conflict is possible between you and your family members. This will be a romantic day for lovers as well as married couples.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will enjoy high-level comforts today. There will be ups and downs in the workplace. Maintain harmony with your colleagues and senior officers. This will be a day of making monetary gains. Take care of your mother’s health. You may have to spend money on items for domestic needs and activities. A journey is possible today.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses today. You will have to run around for work. A health issue may trouble you too. There will be some confusion or irritating problem when it comes to paperwork related to your investments or bank. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up. Do not waste your time in any kind of discussion or debate.

