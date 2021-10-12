3 Zodiac signs likely to have in increase in workload this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Substantial increase in the workload, excellent monetary gains and restraint over speech and anger are themes that characterize the week. Out of these, what do stars foretell for you? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Check out your weekly horoscope to find out what’s in store for you this week from October 10 to October 17.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will get the support of their luck in abundance. You will remain drawn towards religious rituals and activities. Things will remain normal in the workplace. The middle of the week may bring a substantial increase in the workload. Maintaining harmony with your colleagues will be good for you. The end of the week will bring monetary gains. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will have to shell out a big sum in meeting domestic requirements. There will be an excessive workload on your shoulders throughout the week. An earlier made investment is likely to bring excellent results. Maintain harmony with your offspring. There will be some issues between lovers. Take care of your health. Keep your anger and stress under control.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make solid monetary gains at the beginning of the week. Your friends’ support will prove beneficial. A trip may get planned very suddenly during the middle of the week. You will have to make expenses. Maintain vigilance in legal wrangles. The end of the week will bring good news. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. There will be some dilemmas about your work.

