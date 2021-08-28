3 Zodiac signs likely to have a peaceful Saturday; Read your daily horoscope to know more

Leo, Libra and Sagittarius sign people are likely to bask in a loving and harmonious ethos at home. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

This is your daily horoscope as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to know what the stars have in store for you.

Leo

Leo sign people will sail through their work and personal issues very easily. There will be a conducive ethos and things will move as per your wishes. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be paid which will give you much awaited relief and satisfaction. A lucrative business proposal may be made to you which will bring solid prospects of working with people who rule the trading scene. There will be love and harmony at home. You are vulnerable to getting so remain cautious.

Libra

Libra sign people will manage to do a lot of work and achieve a sense of professional satisfaction. A job offer may come your way very suddenly which will meet your requirements and liking. Traders will do very well especially, those who sell paints and colours. There will be love and harmony among family members. Your spouse will do things to appease you. You may set out on a shopping spree and will be able to comfortably buy without feeling any stress.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will do well on the professional and financial front. Their work will remain in their grip and will move as per their wishes. Your boss will be pleased with your performance and the way you implement his/her instructions. You may be praised or rewarded in a major way. There will be love and harmony at home and the ethos will be pleasant. An interview or exam setting will remain positive. Do not pay attention to negative and crafty people.

