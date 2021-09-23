3 Zodiac signs likely to have a pleasant familial life today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

It is a lucky day for Aries, Libra and Sagittarius zodiac signs as they are likely to enjoy a blissful marital life today.

Have a look at what is on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Libra and Sagittarius for September 23, 2021, below.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will make some solid gains today. You are likely to receive good news on the work front whether you are a business person or a salaried one. This is a good day to fine-tune your account and ledger book. Your marital life will remain pleasant. You shall earn a solid amount in your commission-based tasks. Your health will remain fine.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will find this to be an auspicious day to make gains. Situations and things will remain favourable. You will strike a good chord with your senior officers. Your affection for your life partner will increase. Your health will be fine and your ongoing problems will begin to fade away. You will make monetary gains but parallel expenses will be there too.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will make unusually greater gains in their routine activities. There will be strong chances of making monetary gains. You will find the work conditions favourable today. There will be a significant rise in your comforts and pleasures. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Students will be blessed by their teachers.

Also Read: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio: Know the favourite song genre of these zodiac signs