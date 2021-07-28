3 Zodiac signs likely to make monetary gains today; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Libra and more

It is a lucky day for 3 zodiac signs. Zodiac signs Taurus, Libra and Pisces are likely to make gains on the monetary front today.

Here’s what is in store for these 3 zodiac signs for July 28, 2021, as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish. Read the daily horoscope to know more.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will make some solid gains in their routine activities. Your daily income is set to remain more than usual. Situations will remain favourable and as per your wishes in the workplace. You are likely to receive money from the sources from where you had no hopes. This will be a favourable day for students. Exercise restraint over anger and irritability.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people may set out on an official journey. Your financial condition is set to improve today. Salaried folks are likely to make some kind of gain. You may have to cope with some unwanted expenses. Your family life will remain good. A health problem is likely to hit you.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people will make gains on the work as well as the monetary front. Your financial condition is set to improve today. You will remain very confident in performing routine duties. There will be a strong chance of earning more than what you usually earn. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. You will make gains on account of your offspring. Eat mindfully.

Also Read: Leo, Aries, Sagittarius: THIS is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign