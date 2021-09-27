3 Zodiac signs likely to make monetary gains this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Journey, heightened expenses and monetary gains characterise the themes this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Check out your weekly horoscope as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to know what the stars have in store for you this week from September 27 to October 3, 2021.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain in the grip of some kind of fear. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Your colleagues will remain pleased with your contribution in the workplace and will also cooperate with you adequately. There will be some work-related issues during the middle of the week but you will overcome all of them with your wisdom and intelligence. Some kind of good news about your offspring will cheer you up.

Leo

Leo sign people will face a few problems in their jobs. Avoid any kind of argument or debate with your boss. Sudden opportunities will emerge for you to make monetary gains. This will be a week of securing success for students. Your comforts will increase significantly. Your bond with your mother will increase further. Your expenses will remain towards the higher side and a journey is possible too. Your savings will increase. Your life partner will support you.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain somewhat lethargic today. The week will remain productive and gainful for salaried people. If you are looking for a new job, you are likely to succeed. You may remain irritable and short-tempered throughout the week. You shall make monetary gains during the middle of the week. A journey and heightened expenses are possible at the end of the week.

