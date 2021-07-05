3 Zodiac signs likely to make occupational gains this week; Read your weekly horoscope to find out more

Weekly Horoscope, 5 to 11 July 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

From monetary gains to health forecasts, read your upcoming weekly zodiac prediction and plan your week better. Zodiac signs Aries, Leo and Virgo are most expected to make some solid gains during this week.

Read your weekly horoscope from July 5 to July 11 to find out more about your upcoming week as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make occupational gains during the initial days of the week. You may get a little worried about your financial standing at the beginning. Do not waste your time and energy in debating or settling scores with your family members. The middle of the week will bring monetary gains of a very high order. Take care of your health as headaches will affect you repeatedly. You will splurge money on items of comfort and pleasure. You must exercise restraint over your speech and conduct throughout the week.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace especially, salaried folks. Good news will keep you cheered up on the work front. Take care of your mother’s health and maintain congruity in approach with your senior officers. Your marital and familial life will remain good. A sudden monetary gain is possible. The end of the week may make travel possible and keep your expenditure high.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will receive some kind of good news on the work front. If you appear in an interview for a job, you are likely to succeed. You will see a significant improvement in your health issues. Your family members will support you. Traders are advised to maintain harmony with their business associates. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (5 to 11 July): Leo, Aquarius, Pisces; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×