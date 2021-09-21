3 Zodiac signs likely to make an official trip this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Official or personal trips, high expenses and romance are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Check out your weekly horoscope as per astrologer Kalshanti Jyotish to know what’s in store for you this week from September 20 to September 26.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make financial gains at the beginning of the week. Conditions will remain favourable for work. The second half of the week may bring in the chances of an official trip. You will have to make expenses too. Your comforts are set to remain at a very high level. You will make gains on account of your mother. Your life partner will support you too. Do not take unnecessary stress. Make sure that you do not get into unnecessary conflicts with anybody.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make some solid gains in their job. You will be in favourable situations for making monetary gains. You may spend some fun-filled time with your friends. This will be a week of making gains for students. Your relationship with your offspring will get stronger. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey which will involve expenses too. Keep your negativity under control.

Leo

Leo sign people will begin the week on a solid note. The middle of the week may bring some health issues. You will undergo some changes in your workplace. You will remain very confident this week on the work front. A journey is possible and it will involve some expenses. An important step may be taken for monetary gains. Your loved ones will support you.

