3 Zodiac signs likely to profit in business this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

High profit in business, favourable conditions on the work front and health issues are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Check out your weekly horoscope as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to know what’s in store for you this week from October 4 to October 10, 2021.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to remain very confident, enthusiastic and energetic towards life and their work. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Keep yourself away from unnecessary conversations. Students are likely to succeed in their endeavours. Conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. You will make gains in your business deals. The end of the week may bring the possibility of physical discomfort.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will get auspicious results in their projects. You will be heavily tilted towards some religious activities. Your marital life will be of high quality and your life partner’s support will prove useful in several things. The week will remain highly beneficial when it comes to monetary issues. Students will get appropriate results from their hard work. Your relations with your offspring will get harmonious.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make solid gains on account of a favourable stroke of luck. The week shall bring some physical discomforts and health issues. Conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. Salaried folks are likely to get promoted to a higher post. A change in place is possible on the work front. You may get new means of earning money. This will be a favourable period for students. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your life partner.

