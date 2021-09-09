3 Zodiac signs likely to receive pending payments today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

There will be an inflow of money for zodiac signs Taurus, Scorpio and Sagittarius today as they are likely to receive their pending payments.

Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for September 9, 2021, as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will do very well in attending to the incomplete tasks at hand. You will function in an efficient manner and clear a big part of the backlog. A distant relative might drop in unexpectedly in the evening and cheer up the ethos at home. A younger sibling may discuss something important with you. A loaned amount may be returned suddenly. Your partner will be in a good mood.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will work very efficiently. You will clear the backlog despite countering several obstacles. There will be an inflow of money from various sources which will prompt you to consider fresh investments. A fun trip is indicated in the stars. You may go out with your friends and family members. You will steadily continue to regain health and vitality. Repair work at home may prove more expensive than what you had planned for.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will be able to work efficiently and benefit from a favourable stroke of luck. You are likely to earn goodwill and prestige on account of specific help that you may extend to a poor person. There will be peace at home even if a member is coping with illness. A loaned amount may be returned to you or you may strike gold in the share market. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will perform well.

